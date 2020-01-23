French President Macron: 'Europe must remain united, not fall into factionalism'

French President Emmanuel Macaron addressed on Thursday the central ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, saying: "Europe must remain united, never bereaved and never fall into factionalism."
Macron also said: "Anti-Semitism is raising its head - violent, aggressive. It is here and with it all the entourage of intolerance, racism, and xenophobia. Antisemitism is not the problem of the Jews, but first and foremost the problem of others."
First published: 16:03 , 01.23.20