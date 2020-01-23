French President Macron: 'Europe must remain united, not fall into factionalism'

French President Emmanuel Macaron addressed on Thursday the central ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, saying: "Europe must remain united, never bereaved and never fall into factionalism."

French President Emmanuel Macaron addressed on Thursday the central ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, saying: "Europe must remain united, never bereaved and never fall into factionalism."

French President Emmanuel Macaron addressed on Thursday the central ceremony at Yad Vashem to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, saying: "Europe must remain united, never bereaved and never fall into factionalism."