Police officer fatally shot at Alabama motel; 2 in custody





A police officer was fatally shot Tuesday night when responding to a call at a motel in Alabama, and two people were arrested, authorities said.

Sgt. Stephen Williams, 50, had spent three years with the Moody Police Department, news outlets reported. He was shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement that Williams was responding to a call for help at a local hotel.

Marshall said there is no reason to believe the shooting is related to national protests and unrest related to police use of force.