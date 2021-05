The International Criminal Court is concerned about escalating violence in the Middle East and the possibility that war crimes are being committed there, its prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said Wednesday.

The International Criminal Court is concerned about escalating violence in the Middle East and the possibility that war crimes are being committed there, its prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said Wednesday.

The International Criminal Court is concerned about escalating violence in the Middle East and the possibility that war crimes are being committed there, its prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said Wednesday.