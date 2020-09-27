Armenia says it shot down 2 Azerbaijani copters in dispute

Fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out Sunday around the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian Defense Ministry said two Azerbaijani helicopters were shot down.
Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan also said Armenian forces hit three Azerbaijani tanks.
Nagorno-Karabakh is an ethnically Armenian enclave within Azerbaijan that has been out of Azerbaijan's control since the end of a war in 1994. Both sides have heavy military presence along a demilitarized zone separating the region from the rest of Azerbaijan.