Israeli woman seriously hurt in West Bank stone attack

An Israeli woman in her 30s suffered serious injuries on Sunday when the car in which she was travelling came under a stone attack in the central West Bank.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The woman was identified as the wife of convicted Jewish terrorist Jack Teitel, who is currently serving two life sentences for the murder of two Palestinians.

The car hit in the attack ( Photo: Tazpit )

The woman was taken to Sheba Medical Center near Tel Hashomer where she was being treated for head injuries.

Two of her children who were in the car with her escaped injury.

From images and video taken at the scene of the attack, it appears that a stone thrown at the vehicle hit the windshield, wounding the woman who was driving.

There have have several stone-throwing attacks in the area recently.

IDF troops surrounded the nearby village of Dier Nidham, where they began searching for those responsible, believing them to be hiding there.

Uri Gavriel, a paramedic who arrived at the scene of the attack said the woman was conscious when she was taken out of the car.

"We provided initial medical care that included bandaging her wounds and stopping the bleeding and evacuated her in an ambulance in stable condition," he said.



