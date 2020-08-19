Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after rocket fired on South

The IDF conducted air raids on Gaza late on Tuesday following a rocket launch from the Strip that sent Israelis to shelters.

First responders treated two young girls who were slightly injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Israeli forces strike Gaza following rocket launch at Israel ( Photo: AFP )

The IDF Spokesman's Unit said Israeli aircraft attacked several terror targets belonging to the Hamas organization including a base of the terror groups' special forces.

Firefighters battle flames caused by incendiary devices dispatched from the Gaza strip towards Israeli border communities ( Photo: AP )

During the day at least 39 fires broke out along the border caused by incendiary devices from the strip while two explosive devices found attached to balloons dispatched from Gaza were defused.

A delegation of officials from the Egyptian Intelligence who were visiting Gaza to attempt to mediate an end to the uptick in violence along the border had left the Strip having failed to reach any agreements.

A Gazan man launches a cluster of balloons carrying an incendiary device towards Israeli communities ( Photo: AFP )

The delegation was given a list of demands by the Gaza rulers that included expediting major energy infrastructure projects.

Hamas also demanded Israel clear Gazan imports and exports of goods, increase of work permits for Gaza residents to include 100,000 people, greenlighting UN projects to bolster employment, extend fishing zones to 20 nautical miles and reopen the Kerem Shalom crossing.