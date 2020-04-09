Health Ministry chief: Extend lockdown until end of Passover

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov called Thursday evening for the strict lockdown imposed for the first few days of Passover to be extended until the end of the holiday next week.
The call is based on the belief that many people in Israel did not abide by the strict regulations to fight the coronavirus put in place on Tuesday and have left their homes.
The issue was to be raised with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yaakov Litzman. The stringent regulations were due to end on Friday morning.