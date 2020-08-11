Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
30C

Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near WH

Associated Press |
Published: 08.11.20 , 08:36
President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there had been a "shooting" outside the White House that was "under control."
"There was an actual shooting and somebody's been taken to the hospital," Trump said. The president said the shots were fired by law enforcement and that he believed the individual who was shot was armed. "It was the suspect who was shot," Trump said.
Trump said he was escorted to the Oval Office by the agent. The White House was placed on lockdown following the incident.