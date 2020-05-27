Historic SpaceX launch postponed due to stormy weather

The launch of a SpaceX ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight into orbit has been called off on Wednesday with 16 minutes to go in the countdown because of the danger of lightning.
Liftoff was rescheduled for Saturday.
The spacecraft was set to blast off for the International Space Station, ushering in a new era in commercial spaceflight and sees NASA launching astronauts from U.S. soil for the first time in nearly a decade.
Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian rockets to carry astronauts to and from the space station.