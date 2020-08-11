Israel closes Gaza goods crossing after balloon attacks

Israel will close its goods crossing with the Gaza Strip, authorities said Monday, after militants in the Hamas-run territory fired rockets into the Mediterranean and launched incendiary balloons towards the Jewish state, which started dozens of fires.

The Kerem Shalom border crossing will be closed to all traffic except humanitarian aid and fuel from Tuesday, COGAT, the defense ministry unit that oversees the crossings, said in a statement.

