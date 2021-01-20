Trump promises he'll be back

President Donald Trump told supporters he will be back "in some form."
The president speaking at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One, said he thinks the new administration will have "great success" and claimed to have laid the foundation for it.
Trump said the new administration has the "foundation to do something really spectacular." He made brief farewell remarks at Maryland's Joint Base Andrews before he boarded Air Force One for a flight to his Florida home.
Trump did not mention President-elect Joe Biden by name during his Wednesday remarks.
Trump told cheering, chanting supporters he'll be watching and listening from a distance.
Trump wanted to be in Florida before Biden becomes president at noon.