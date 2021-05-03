Saar: The continuation of Netanyahu's tenure as PM is not what our voters voted for

New Hope Chairman Gideon Saar referred Monday to the prospect of joining a right-wing government under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, after the long serving primer offered to step aside and allow Yamina head Naftali Bennet to assume the role of prime minister for the first year of the tenure of a right wing government.

