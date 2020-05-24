Afghan president to free up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners after ceasefire offer

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani began a process Sunday to release up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture after the insurgents proposed a surprise ceasefire during the Eid holiday.
Ghani also said the government was ready to hold peace talks with the Taliban after accepting their offer of a three-day truce over the Eid al-Fitr holiday starting Sunday that marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan.
The decision to release the prisoners was a "goodwill gesture" and was taken "to ensure the success of the peace process," Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Twitter.