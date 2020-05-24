Afghan president to free up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners after ceasefire offer

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani began a process Sunday to release up to 2,000 Taliban prisoners as a goodwill gesture after the insurgents proposed a surprise ceasefire during the Eid holiday.

