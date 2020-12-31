In 2020, one in 15 deaths in Israel attributed to COVID

A Central Bureau of Statistics report published on Thursday showed that 44,154 deaths have been recorded in Israel from January 2020 until the end of November 2020, 3,314 of which were attributed to COVID-19, constituting one in 15 deaths in the country.

At the end of 2020, Israel's population is estimated at nearly 9,291,000 inhabitants – 6,870,000 of whom were Jewish (74%), 1,956,000 Arab (21%) and others.

Data also show that Israel's population grew by some 151,000 inhabitants in the passing year, a 1.7% increase, 84% of which was attributed to natural growth (176,000 births) and 16% to immigration – some 20,000 migrants, 38.1% of whom came from Russia, 15.1% from Ukraine, 11% from France, and 10.7% from the United States.

Arrivals between January and October dropped by 42.6% compared with the same time period in 2019.

The number of COVID deaths in the first several months of the pandemic in Israel and its percentage from the country's total mortality were relatively law. However, fatalities have been on the rise since mid-July.

