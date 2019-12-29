Foreign Minister Katz calls U.S. strikes 'turning point against Iran'

Foreign Minister Israel Katz praised on Sunday the U.S. attack on the Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim Kata'ib Hezbollah militia and called it a "turning point" in the regional response to Iran and its proxies.
"The U.S. Department of Defense's announcement that the U.S. attacked 5 Kataib Hezbollah targets in Iraq & Syria in response to the attack on the K1 base is a turning point in the regional response to Iran & its proxies If Iran fails to understand the power of the U.S., they will be making a big mistake [sic]," Katz twitted.
First published: 21:35 , 12.29.19