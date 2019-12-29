Foreign Minister Katz calls U.S. strikes 'turning point against Iran'

Foreign Minister Israel Katz praised on Sunday the U.S. attack on the Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim Kata'ib Hezbollah militia and called it a "turning point" in the regional response to Iran and its proxies.

