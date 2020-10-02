Pompeo says he has tested negative for COVID

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus after they were examined on their airplane 20 minutes prior to landing in Croatia, on Friday.
Speaking after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus, Pompeo said it was the fourth time in two weeks he has been tested.
The secretary of state said he is reconsidering upcoming travel to Florida on Saturday and Asia starting Sunday as a precaution.