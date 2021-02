Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls on his supporters to stay away from Jerusalem District Court on Monday as he makes his next appearance in his corruption trial, citing fears of coronavirus infection.

"I know that you want to strengthen me against these invented and mendacious cases," Netanyahu says in a new video released Sunday.

