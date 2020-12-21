Israelis scramble to return before new quarantine rules take effect

Israelis abroad were scrambling on Monday to get on a plane home as airlines were bolstering flights before the rule mandating isolation for all arrivals in state-operated hotels takes effect.

The coronavirus cabinet on Monday ruled that all Israelis returning from abroad will be required to go into isolation of at least 10 days in government-run hotels, due to concerns over a new, more infectious mutation of the pathogen. The measure will go into effect Wednesday at 2pm and be in place for 10 days.

Arkia Airlines flight takes off

Israeli airlines said their call centers flooded with requests from Israeli nationals overseas looking to cut their vacation short and return home before the new directive comes into effect.

According to the latest restrictions, foreign nationals will not be admitted into the country at all for two weeks, except in special circumstances.

Starting Sunday, travelers returning from the United Kingdom, South Africa and Denmark will be taken by bus upon landing into isolation hotels operated by the Home Front Command.

Since the announcement was made, many Israelis have canceled vacations planned for the coming month.

Israelis line up at Ben Gurion Airport for a flight despite pandemic ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

Israir Airlines said it will add more than 12 flights in an attempt to bring back as many Israelis as possible before the deadline passes, but the company's vice president of sales and marketing, Gil Stav, could not guarantee that everyone will return home in time.

"People understand that they have to return to Israel by Wednesday, so we are trying to add more flights to Israel, causing a congestion, mainly from Dubai… this is not a simple situation," he said. "Forty-eight hours is not enough time for everyone to return and I'm not sure there will be enough flights by Wednesday."

Arkia Airlines CEO Oz Berlowitz said many customers scrambled to find a flight home, but others have asked to extend their vacation in hope the directive will not be extended beyond the initial 10 days.

Israel's flag carrier El Al will also add flights to Israel from the UAE an in attempt to bring back hundreds of Israelis who are currently staying in Dubai.

Sisters Nitza Joili and Rachel Tamsut from central Israel, who flew to Dubai on Sunday with Israir, received the news about the coronavirus cabinet's decision in the middle of a field trip in the desert.

Sisters Nitza Joili and Rachel Tamsut in Dubai

"We stopped this amazing experience here in Dubai at once," they told Ynet. "Instead of continuing to enjoy the attractive destination after a year of not leaving the country for vacation, everything was ruined for us in one moment."