Israel accuses Spanish woman of aiding banned militant group

Israeli authorities on Thursday charged a Spanish woman under the country's anti-terrorism laws, accusing her of funneling large sums of donations from European governments to a banned Palestinian militant group.

Israeli authorities on Thursday charged a Spanish woman under the country's anti-terrorism laws, accusing her of funneling large sums of donations from European governments to a banned Palestinian militant group.

Israeli authorities on Thursday charged a Spanish woman under the country's anti-terrorism laws, accusing her of funneling large sums of donations from European governments to a banned Palestinian militant group.