Ex Shin Bet chief hauled away as police clear Jerusalem protest site

Police officers forcibly removed protesters from their tent outside the Jerusalem residence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday afternoon, just hours before a demonstration were expected by people calling for him to resign and another by his supporters.

Among the protesters dragged away by police were Carmi Gillon, a former head of the Shin Bet security agency and retired IAF general Amir Haskel.

Former Shin Bet chief Carmi Gillon is hauled away by police outside the Jerusalem residence of Prime Minister Netanyahu ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

Haskel has already been arrested for public disturbance and is considered one of the leaders of the anti-Netanyahu protest movement.

Former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon, who visited the scene, claimed the police action was politically motivated.

"Netanyahu's minister of public security is using the police against a just democratic protest," Ya'alon said.

Former defense minister Moshe Ya'alon, left, with protest leader retired IAF general Amir Haskel ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

Jerusalem police said however that the action was necessary.

"After frequent unsuccessful attempts at a resolution that would move the protesters away, and their refusal to relocate to a dedicated area prepared for them, Jerusalem police forces began a forceful removal of the protest tent," the police said.

Demonstrations were scheduled to begin outside the official residence at 8 pm and are set to end by 11 pm.

An anti-Netanyahu protester removed from their protest site in Jerusalem ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

On Wednesday, the High Court rejected an appeal by some residents of the area to ban demonstrations, citing city ordinance and claiming protesters were disturbing the peace.

The court did however restrict the noise level allowed and banned drummers from the protest after 9:30 pm.

Roads leading to the area were closed off in the afternoon to allow the demonstrations to proceed.

Police called on all demonstrators to observe health guidelines during their demonstrations.