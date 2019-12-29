Saudi state security: two men planning 'terrorist operation' killed in Dammam

Saudi state security on Sunday said two men who had planned an "imminent terrorist operation" were killed by security forces in the eastern city of Dammam, Saudi state agency SPA said.

