Court accepts appeal from Netanyahu defense team for more trial materials

The High Court of Justice on Sunday partially granted an appeal filed by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s defense team, which demanded it receive additional materials related to the premier's graft cases.

The High Court of Justice on Sunday partially granted an appeal filed by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s defense team, which demanded it receive additional materials related to the premier's graft cases.

The High Court of Justice on Sunday partially granted an appeal filed by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s defense team, which demanded it receive additional materials related to the premier's graft cases.