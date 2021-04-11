Court accepts appeal from Netanyahu defense team for more trial materials

The High Court of Justice on Sunday partially granted an appeal filed by Prime Minister Netanyahu’s defense team, which demanded it receive additional materials related to the premier's graft cases.
The defense lawyers will be given some materials that had not been delivered to them until now as a result of the successful appeal.
Among those materials is a testimony given to police by journalist Ben Caspit.
The evidentiary phase of Netanyahu’s trial on graft charges kicked off last week. It may continue for years and will likely include testimony from hundreds of witnesses.