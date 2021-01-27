Biden on Holocaust Remembrance Day: We must never forget truth of what happened in Europe

"We must never forget the truth of what happened across Europe or brush aside the horrors inflicted on our fellow humans because of the doctrines of hatred and division," Biden said.

"We must never forget the truth of what happened across Europe or brush aside the horrors inflicted on our fellow humans because of the doctrines of hatred and division," Biden said.

"We must never forget the truth of what happened across Europe or brush aside the horrors inflicted on our fellow humans because of the doctrines of hatred and division," Biden said.