Biden on Holocaust Remembrance Day: We must never forget truth of what happened in Europe

U.S. President Joe Biden issues a statement for Holocaust Remembrance Day, highlighting the importance of awareness of the genocide of Europe's Jews.
"We must never forget the truth of what happened across Europe or brush aside the horrors inflicted on our fellow humans because of the doctrines of hatred and division," Biden said.
The president said that he first learned about the Holocaust from his father, which eventually prompted him to take his own children to Dachau, and added he was hoping to visit it with his grandchildren too.
"We must pass the history of the Holocaust on to our grandchildren and their grandchildren in order to keep real the promise of 'never again,'" the president said.