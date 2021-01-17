Palestinian president briefs Egypt, Jordan on election plan

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday hosted the Egyptian and Jordanian intelligence chiefs to brief them on plans to hold the first Palestinian elections in 14 years.
Abbas issued a decree on Friday announcing plans for parliamentary elections in May and a presidential election in July. The rival Islamic militant group Hamas, which seized control of the Gaza Strip from Abbas' forces in 2007, welcomed the decree.
In a statement, Abbas' office said it briefed the Egyptian and Jordanian delegations on "the latest developments related to the Palestinian issue, specifically the national reconciliation file" and thanked both countries for their assistance.