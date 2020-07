Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi signed an agreement with the Thai government on Monday meant to regulate the arrival of 25,000 agriculture workers from Thailand.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi signed an agreement with the Thai government on Monday meant to regulate the arrival of 25,000 agriculture workers from Thailand.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi signed an agreement with the Thai government on Monday meant to regulate the arrival of 25,000 agriculture workers from Thailand.