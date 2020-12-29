Russian military says 3 of its troops wounded in Syria

The Russian military said three of its troops were wounded Tuesday in an attack by militants in northwestern Syria.

The Russian military said three of its troops were wounded Tuesday in an attack by militants in northwestern Syria.

The Russian military said three of its troops were wounded Tuesday in an attack by militants in northwestern Syria.

Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the chief of the Russian military's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said that militants in the province of Idlib fired an anti-tank missile at a Russian armored personnel carrier, wounding three military police officers.

Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the chief of the Russian military's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said that militants in the province of Idlib fired an anti-tank missile at a Russian armored personnel carrier, wounding three military police officers.

Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the chief of the Russian military's Reconciliation Center in Syria, said that militants in the province of Idlib fired an anti-tank missile at a Russian armored personnel carrier, wounding three military police officers.