Syria rejects watchdog investigation into 2018 gas attack

Syria on Wednesday rejected as fabricated the results of an investigation by the global chemical weapons watchdog, which found "reasonable grounds to believe" that a Syrian air force helicopter dropped a chlorine cylinder on a Syrian town in 2018,
In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said it condemned in the strongest terms the report issued Monday by the Netherlands-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
It was the second time the OPCW's Investigation and Identification Team has concluded that Syrian government armed forces likely were responsible for a gas attack. Last year, the team also found reasonable grounds to believe that the Syrian Arab Air Force was responsible for attacks using chlorine and the nerve agent sarin in March 2017 in the town of Latamneh.