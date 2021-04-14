Syria rejects watchdog investigation into 2018 gas attack

Syria on Wednesday rejected as fabricated the results of an investigation by the global chemical weapons watchdog, which found "reasonable grounds to believe" that a Syrian air force helicopter dropped a chlorine cylinder on a Syrian town in 2018,

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said it condemned in the strongest terms the report issued Monday by the Netherlands-based Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

