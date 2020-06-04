Health Ministry: 118 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

The Health Ministry reported Thursday evening that 118 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the last 24 hours.

New data shows that fresh virus infections occurred in dozens of Israeli cities and towns, unlike the concentrated outbreaks the nation had witnessed in recent weeks.

Health workers during coronavirus outbreak ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Since the onset of the pandemic in Israel, 17,495 civilians have contracted the pathogen – 15,013 of them have made a full recovery and 291 patients have succumbed to complications of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus.

There are 2,191 patients still battling coronavirus in Israel, among them are 23 patients receiving respiratory assistance - long haul from the country's peak of intubated patients, which stood at 140 patients a month and a half ago.

Health authorities also reported that some 11,000 coronavirus tests were conducted on Thursday so far, and 13,000 tests were conducted on Wednesday in total – the highest amount of such tests in over a month.

Health worker spraying disinfectant at Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center ( Photo: Gettyimages )

As of Thursday, 87 schools and kindergartens have closed across the country after students or staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.