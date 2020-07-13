Steinitz says Israel must impose 10-day lockdown to fight coronavirus

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz on Monday called on the government to impose a 10-day lockdown on the country to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus.

In an interview with Ynet, Steinitz said that he recommends "breathable” closures when it would still be possible for people to go to work.

