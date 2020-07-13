Steinitz says Israel must impose 10-day lockdown to fight coronavirus

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz on Monday called on the government to impose a 10-day lockdown on the country to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus.
In an interview with Ynet, Steinitz said that he recommends "breathable” closures when it would still be possible for people to go to work.
He added that being connected to the rest of the world is “essential to the Israeli economy … Sometimes it is better to make it difficult for ourselves for two weeks in order to make it easy for the rest of the year."