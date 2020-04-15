Kashrut supervisor ‘patient zero’ in Arab town with virus cluster

A Kashrut supervisor could be behind a coronavirus outbreak in the Galilee Arab town of Deir al-Asad, where 24 people have been confirmed positive.
An epidemiological investigation found that the Kashrut supervisor visited a slaughterhouse in the town on April 5 and infected several of the workers who went on to infect others.
Hundreds of people in the town of 12,000 underwent testing today with the Health Ministry saying that the real number of infections could be much higher and that it is considering a lockdown.