Kashrut supervisor ‘patient zero’ in Arab town with virus cluster

A Kashrut supervisor could be behind a coronavirus outbreak in the Galilee Arab town of Deir al-Asad, where 24 people have been confirmed positive.

An epidemiological investigation found that the Kashrut supervisor visited a slaughterhouse in the town on April 5 and infected several of the workers who went on to infect others.

