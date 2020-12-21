Coronavirus cabinet meets to mull fourth lockdown

The so-called Coronavirus Cabinet will meet Monday to discuss imposing a possible fourth lockdown after the continued spread of coronavirus.

The Health Ministry on Monday said that 2,821 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Sunday after 70,000 tests conducted, indicating a 4.1% positivity rate.

The coronavirus ward at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon ( Photo: AFP )

There are 456 people in serious condition being treated in hospitals, with 117 of them on ventilators.

After eight people succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, the death toll since the start of the pandemic stands on 3,101 fatalities.

On Sunday ministers decided to require all arrivals from the U.K., Denmark and South Africa to quarantine in government operated coronavirus hotels to prevent the spread of the new strain of coronavirus.

Passengers arriving from the UK were told they must quarantine at dedicated coronavirus hotels on Sunday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intends to propose all arrivals to the country be required to quarantine and non-Israelis be banned from entering Israel. His proposal, if accepted, would mean the Ben Gurion International Airport would be shut for a period of two weeks for arrivals and departures of all but special flights.

Coronavirus czar Nachman Ash told the ministers on Sunday that he recommends a partial lockdown that includes suspension of all commerce.

Ashe said the rise in the number of seriously ill patients surpassed the amount recorded in November.

In his estimation, if no mitigation measures will be taken, Israel will see 1,340 to 1,900 seriously ill patients within three months-time and up to 3,700 deaths.

The coronavirus ward at the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv ( Photo: TPS )

A partial lockdown that would be in place for a five-week period, is expected to reduce that number to 800 with an estimated 1,250 deaths.

A full lockdown for the same period will see 700 seriously ill and 1,100 dead.

National Security Advisor Meir Ben Shabbat said he preferred a full lockdown due to the spike in coronavirus cases

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said the difference between a partial and full lockdown is in the education system.

"The cost to the economy in case of a suspension of commerce cannot be compared to the damage caused to education," Edelstein said. "I prefer to keep schools open for as long as possible," he added.

The coronavirus ward at the Sheba Medical Center near Tel Aviv ( Photo: AP )

In the past week 18,434 Israelis were found to be infected by COVID-19 indicating a daily average of 2,633 new cases.

The government decided earlier this month that 2,500 new cases a day would result in the suspension of commerce and a partial lockdown.