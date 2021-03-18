Up to 5,000 visitors at stadiums: Israel okays 4th stage of lockdown exit

Israel on Thursday approved a fourth stage of its coronavirus lockdown exit, which includes the increase in the number of people allowed at social gatherings, with up to 5,000 visitors permitted at stadiums.

The country has already lifted the majority of the restrictions imposed during its third lockdown that began in December, including those on indoor dining, event halls and concerts, which are now open to Green Pass holders who have received both vaccine shots or people who have recovered from COVID-19.

3 צפייה בגלריה Stadiums, pools and airports ( Photo: Reuters, Avihu Shapira )

Ministers approved the Health Ministry's outline in an online voting session, with the measures set to take effect on Friday, just four days before the March 23 elections.

According to the latest regulations, in a confined area with more than 5,000 seats, the number of people inside must not exceed 30% of its capacity and no more than 3,000 people overall. In a room with less than 5,000 seats, the number of people must not exceed 50% of its capacity and no more than 1,000 people overall.

In an open area, with more than 10,000 seats, the number of people inside must not exceed 30% of its capacity and no more than 5,000 overall. In an area with more than 10,000 seats, the number of people inside must not exceed 50% of its capacity and no more than 3,000 overall.

3 צפייה בגלריה Hapoel Jerusalem fans at a soccer match operated on a Green Pass outline ( Photo: Oren Aharoni )

In addition, fast coronavirus tests will be allowed to be carried out at entrances to businesses operating in accordance with the Green Pass outline in order to allow those who have not been vaccinated or recovered from the virus to enter. This applies to hotels, event halls and synagogues among others.

Children, who are not allowed to be vaccinated at this stage, will be allowed to enter open-air pools and other attractions located in an open area.

From next week, it will also be possible to stage fairs inside malls or sporting facilities and resume sporting events that so far have not been permitted - all in accordance with the Green Pass outline.

3 צפייה בגלריה Open-air pool at Ben Gurion University ( Photo: Herzl Yossef )

New regulations also permit to stage events where the audience is allowed to stand or where food is being served. Such events in both confined and open spaces, allowed to operate at 50% of the facility's capacity. In confined spaces the number of visitors must not exceed 300, while in an open area the number of people must not surpass 500.

This will allow movie theaters to resume operations for the first time in a year. A week ago, cinema chains said they will not reopen "without the possibility to sell popcorn".