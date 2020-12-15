Minor earthquake felt across Eilat

A minor, 3.8 magnitude earthquake was reported to have been felt in the southernmost city of on Tuesday morning.

The Geological Survey of Israel said the epicenter of the quake was 20 meters underground, 19 kilometers north east of Eilat and on the Jordanian border with Saudi Arabia.

Minor earthquake shakes Eilat area 19 kilometers away from epicenter ( Photo: emsc-csem )

No injuries or damage were reported.

Some Eilat residents described the tremble as somewhat strong. "The whole house shook," one local said.

Earlier this month a 5.3 earthquake that occurred in the Mediterranean Sea, between Turkey and Cyprus that was felt in northern and central Israel. Professor Amotz Agnon, from Hebrew University told Ynet that the quake must serve as a reminder to Israelis that there is cause for concern.

A view to Jordan from the southern city of Eilat ( Photo: Asaf Kamar )

"This problem is underground and can erupt at any time," he said. "I cannot say if it will happen this year or in the next decade… It may only be our children that will suffer the consequences of such an event," Agnon said.

Israel is situated near the Great Rift Valley that stretches from the Beqaa Valley in Lebanon which is in Asia to Mozambique in southeast Africa over 6,000 kilometers.

The last major earthquake to hit the region was in 1927 when a 6.2-magnitude quake killed 500 people. There has been at least one major earthquake reported in the area roughly every 100.