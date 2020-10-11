Israel sees encouraging virus downturn across all sectors

Israel has been seeing a decline in positive tests for coronavirus over the past few days, indicating an encouraging trend that extends across every sector of society.

The National Security Council on Sunday published data showing the positivity rate in the ultra-Orthodox communities - where authorities have struggled to bring the morbidity down - has fallen from 26.7% rate to 20.9% on Saturday.

In the Arab sector, the rate of infection has dropped from 12.5% to 7.4% and in the general public the drop recorded was from 11% to 7.1%.

The NSC reports that in the past weeks data shows 51% of all those infected by the virus were under 30 years of age.

Among those hospitalized in serious condition, the report said half were over the age of 70.

Health Ministry Deputy Director-General Prof. Itamar Grotto on Sunday told the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee that there is no plan to lift any lockdown restrictions at this time.

"We are still in a state of emergency and have not reached our goal of no more than 2,000 new cases daily in any consistency," he said.

"The limitation on keeping no further than one kilometer from home is very important. Once we see the numbers come down we will allow more businesses to open, people will be able to go to the beach and other restrictions will be lifted," Grotto said.

