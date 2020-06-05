U.S. to reduce troop numbers in Germany, U.S. official says

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the military to remove nearly 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior U.S. official said on Friday, a move likely to raise concerns in Europe about the U.S. commitment to the region.
The move would reduce U.S. troops numbers in Germany to 25,000, against the 34,500 currently there.
The official, who did not want to be identified, said the move was the result of months of work by America's top military officer, General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and had nothing to do with tensions between Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who thwarted Trump's plan to host a G7 meeting this month.