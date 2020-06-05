U.S. to reduce troop numbers in Germany, U.S. official says

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the military to remove nearly 9,500 troops from Germany, a senior U.S. official said on Friday, a move likely to raise concerns in Europe about the U.S. commitment to the region.

The move would reduce U.S. troops numbers in Germany to 25,000, against the 34,500 currently there.

