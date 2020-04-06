Litzman slams 'discriminatory and degrading' treatment of Haredi population

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman said Monday that residents of ultra-Orthodox cities and communities in the country are being treated in a “discriminatory and degrading” manner in the wake of the coronavirus epidemic.

Litzman was last week diagnosed with COVID-19 and has been in self-isolation ever since. Sources said he contracted the virus after failing to adhere to the guidelines issued by his own ministry.

