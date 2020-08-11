U.S. military investigating claim of Iraq-Kuwait border blast

The U.S. military said Tuesday it was investigating a militant claim by a newly formed Iraqi Shiite militant group of a bombing at the Iraq-Kuwait border. Both the Iraqi and Kuwaiti military denied an attack had taken place.

A little-known group, called Ashab al-Kahf, claimed in an overnight statement it destroyed "equipment and vehicles belonging to the American enemy" in a bombing targeting a border crossing south of the Iraqi city of Basra.

