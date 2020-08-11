U.S. military investigating claim of Iraq-Kuwait border blast

The U.S. military said Tuesday it was investigating a militant claim by a newly formed Iraqi Shiite militant group of a bombing at the Iraq-Kuwait border. Both the Iraqi and Kuwaiti military denied an attack had taken place.
A little-known group, called Ashab al-Kahf, claimed in an overnight statement it destroyed "equipment and vehicles belonging to the American enemy" in a bombing targeting a border crossing south of the Iraqi city of Basra.
The group later published an 11-second video clip it claimed showed the blast, according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors militant groups. The out-of-focus video shows what appeared to be an explosion and lights in the distance, with a man speaking in Arabic. The Associated Press could not immediately verify the video.
U.S. Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a Central Command spokesman, said the American military was looking into reports of the explosion.