The International Court of Justice in The Hague rejected Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's request for an opinion on her authority to investigate "war crimes" committed in the West Bank.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague rejected Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's request for an opinion on her authority to investigate "war crimes" committed in the West Bank.

The International Court of Justice in The Hague rejected Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's request for an opinion on her authority to investigate "war crimes" committed in the West Bank.