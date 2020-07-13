Ebola spreading in western Congo with nearly 50 confirmed cases - WHO

Ebola is spreading in western Democratic Republic of Congo, with nearly 50 known cases across a large region bordering the Republic of Congo and Central African Republic, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday.

