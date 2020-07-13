Taliban bomber, battle kill at least 9 in north Afghanistan

A Taliban suicide car bomber struck Monday in northern Afghanistan, setting off a gunbattle between insurgents and government forces that killed at least nine people and wounded dozens, officials said.

A Taliban suicide car bomber struck Monday in northern Afghanistan, setting off a gunbattle between insurgents and government forces that killed at least nine people and wounded dozens, officials said.

A Taliban suicide car bomber struck Monday in northern Afghanistan, setting off a gunbattle between insurgents and government forces that killed at least nine people and wounded dozens, officials said.