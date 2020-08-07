Wildfire breaks out near Gaza border, firefighters suspect incendiary balloons

A wildfire broke out in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council in southern Israel, believed to have resulted from an incendiary balloon flown from the Gaza Strip.
Firefighting arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze.
Several fires broke out on Thursday near the border with the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave when an explosive device connected to a balloon was located in the industrial area of the city of Arad.
At least three fires were caused by balloons, according to fire and rescue services. The IDF later attacked an underground Hamas infrastructure in the Strip in response.