British PM's adviser defies calls to quit over accusations of flouting lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's closest aide defied calls to quit on Monday over accusations that he flouted a coronavirus lockdown by driving 250 miles from London to northern England.

In a statement which he read to media in the Rose Garden of Johnson's 10 Downing Street office, Dominic Cummings said he believed he had acted reasonably and had not violated the lockdown rules.

