Israel's coronavirus count leaps to 529

The Health Ministry announced on Thursday that another 96 patients have tested positive for the novel coronavirus since Wednesday night, bringing Israel's total numbers of patients tally to 529.

The new numbers marked an 18-percent jump in the past 24 hours, and the Health Ministry predicted a steeper rise as mass-testing is implemented.

A child in Tel Aviv wearing a protective mask ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

The Mossad intelligence service brought 100,000 coronavirus test kits to Israel from abroad on Wednesday night, with plans to bring in millions more, according to reports.

The Mossad was brought in to help locate and bring in the roughly four million test kits from several unidentified countries, which will make their way to Israel soon.

"We will reach a situation in which there are many hundreds of new patients each day, and possibly more," Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov, director-general of the Health Ministry, told Army Radio on Wednesday.

Six patients are hospitalized in serious condition, 10 additional patients are in moderate condition and 12 patients have made a full recovery.

Having urged Israelis to stay home and approved cyber-monitoring of their movements to reduce infection risks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at least 3,000 coronavirus tests would be conducted daily, including at new drive-through stations.

The IDF announced on Wednesday that two of the newly diagnosed patients were career soldiers in active service - patient no. 335, a man his 30s, and patient no. 336, a woman in her 20s. Both patients are hospitalized in light condition and are reported to have come in contact with another confirmed patient.

These are the eighth and ninth cases of the virus within the ranks of the Israeli army.

An IDF spokesperson said that the people who came in contact with the soldiers were updated and that other people who came in contact with them would be located.

Bethlehem's streets are empty of people due to the PA's coronavirus lockdown

The Palestinians reported on Wednesday three more cases of the virus in Bethlehem. There are 44 confirmed patients in the West Bank.

No infections have yet been reported in the Gaza Strip.

Israel Police said overnight Tuesday they had arrested three people suspected of organizing a wedding with 150 participants in Beit Shemesh on Tuesday night, breaking a Health Ministry order prohibiting mass-gatherings as part of the measures to stave off the spread of coronavirus