The Employment Service reported that 7,266 new jobseekers registered with the service since Thursday, and that a total of 42,635 new jobseekers registered since the start of Israel's third nationwide closure.

The Employment Service reported that 7,266 new jobseekers registered with the service since Thursday, and that a total of 42,635 new jobseekers registered since the start of Israel's third nationwide closure.

The Employment Service reported that 7,266 new jobseekers registered with the service since Thursday, and that a total of 42,635 new jobseekers registered since the start of Israel's third nationwide closure.