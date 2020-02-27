Health Ministry issues details of flight taken by Israeli infected with coronavirus

The Health Ministry issued on Thursday the details of flight which had on board an Israeli man has tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to the ministry, the man returned from Italy on El Al flight LY382 that landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday at 4:10 pm.

Other passengers who were on board this flight are instructed to immediately enter home quarantine for 14 days from the date of landing and report to the Health Ministry via their website.

In case symptoms start appearing, such as fever, coughing or difficulty breathing; patients are instructed to call Magen David Adom 101 hotline.

The Health Ministry confirmed earlier Thursday the man has tested positive for the deadly pathogen and was placed in quarantine at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan.

Israel on Thursday denied entry of dozens of passengers traveling from Italy following a Population and Immigration Authority directive barring Italian nationals from entering the country.

Population and Immigration Authority inspectors at the Ramon Airport in southern Israel refused to let 25 passengers, arriving on a Ryanair flight from Bergamo, Italy, to enter the country - 19 of them are Italian citizens and the rest are of various nationalities. Israeli passengers departed the plane and were instructed by the Health Ministry to enter a home quarantine for 14 days.

The plane will return to Bergamo later Thursday with the 25 passengers who were declined entrance and another 119 passengers on board.

Immigration inspectors also denied the entry of 23 passengers who landed at Ben-Gurion Airport on an EasyJet flight from Venice and another 9 passengers on an Alitalia flight from Milan.

Earlier Thursday, Interior Minister Arye Deri announced Israel will ban the entry of Italian nationals to Israel in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a day after the Health Ministry instructed Israelis returning from Italy to isolate themselves at home for 14 days, making it the first European nation to be included on a list that already includes S.Korea, Hong Kong, Macau, China, Japan, Singapore and Thailand.

"We have no choice. the virus has spread in Italy," Deri told in an interview at the Ynet studio.

Meanwhile the virus keeps spreading across Europe, as Denmark reported its first case of the coronavirus in a man who returned from a ski trip in northern Italy.

Estonia reported its first case Thursday in a man of Iranian origin who recently visited the Islamic Republic.

Norway, Romania and Greece have all reported their first cases of the deadly pathogen on Wednesday.

In South America, a man in Brazil was tested positive for the virus after returning from Italy. In Asia, Pakistan has also reported its first case of the virus.