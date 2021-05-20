Hamas official sees victory in truce statement

A Hamas official said Israel's declaration of a cease-fire represents a defeat for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and "a victory to the Palestinian people."
Ali Barakeh, a member of the terror group's Arab and Islamic relations bureau, told The Associated Press that the militants will remain on alert until they hear from mediators who have been working for days between Hamas and Israel.
Hamas officials have said that they have been contacted by officials from Russia, Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations to reach a truce with Israel. He added that once Hamas hears back from the mediators, its leadership will hold discussions and will make an announcement after that.