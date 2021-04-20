Gantz warns Hezbollah of 'challenging IDF and Israel'

Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Tuesday warned Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah that Israel will retaliate for any threats on its sovereignty.
"We are aware of Hezbollah's attempts to challenge us in new ways, and we'll be able to respond to any of its threats," Gantz said. "If Hezbollah challenges the IDF and the State of Israel — it will bear the consequences."
Gantz also vowed to prevent Hezbollah's sponsor, Iran, from obtaining nuclear arms.
"Behind Hezbollah, stands Iran which continues both its regional activities and its efforts to reach a military nuclear threshold and must be stopped. The State of Israel will continue to work with its allies around the world and in the United States, in particular, to prevent Iran from crossing the nuclear threshold."