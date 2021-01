The Health Ministry reported Friday evening 4,118 new cases of coronavirus out of some 59,000 tests conducted in the past 24 hours, meaning 7% of all tests returned positive.

There were 920 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in serious condition and 244 of them were on ventilators.

