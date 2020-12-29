Gantz: End of Netanyahu's political career - Blue & White's greatest achievement

Defense Minister and Blue & White head Benny Gantz said Tuesday that his party's greatest achievement "was the end of his [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] political career."

"The upcoming elections, which Netanyahu dragged us into due to his hubris, are the last thing the people of Israel need now," he said at a press conference.

