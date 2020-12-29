Gantz: End of Netanyahu's political career - Blue & White's greatest achievement

Defense Minister and Blue & White head Benny Gantz said Tuesday that his party's greatest achievement "was the end of his [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] political career."
"The upcoming elections, which Netanyahu dragged us into due to his hubris, are the last thing the people of Israel need now," he said at a press conference.
"The spot of light waiting for all of us at the end of these months - us that Netanyahu will free the country from his claws and stop sacrificing Israel's future in favor of his personal, political and legal future."
Gantz also said that he will keep leading Blue & White in the upcoming elections, and according to him, "those who want, can leave."