High Court rejects Likud petition against Ehud Barak, Wexner Foundation

The High Court of Justice Tuesday rejected a petition by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, which demanded an investigation into alleged wrongdoing in payment by the Wexner Foundation to former prime minister Ehud Barak.
It demanded a probe into a payment of hundreds of thousands of dollars to Barak in 2004-2006 for two research papers — one of which was never completed — while he was not in politics.
The justices reject the claim and criticized Likud. "The current petition failed to provide a minimal factual basis," wrote Justice Yitzhak Amit. "The petition is composed of hints, slander and speculation."